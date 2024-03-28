Carmelo Hayes vs. Trick Williams Will Main Event NXT Stand and Deliver

In an interview with Sports Illustrated, Shawn Michaels confirmed that Carmelo Hayes vs. Trick Williams will be the main event of NXT Stand and Deliver. The event happens at the Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia on April 6.

Michaels said: “The Trick Williams-Carmelo Hayes story has been a driving force of NXT over the past several months. It deserves to be the main event of what is sure to be a memorable NXT Stand and Deliver.“