Carmelo Hayes Wants to Face Seth Rollins at WrestleMania

– Speaking to Black Announce Table during a recent interview, WWE NXT Superstar Carmelo Hayes spoke about eventually wanting to work a match with Seth Rollins at WrestleMania. Hayes stated the following:

“There’s a lot of guys. I’m on Twitter, I’m vocal as hell. I say exactly what I’m thinking. I’ve been saying Seth [Rollins]. He has to be the one. Me and Seth, I’m going to work that dude at WrestleMania. I really am. Me and Seth, that’s going to happen at WrestleMania. I feel it in my soul. Then there are guys like Kofi (Kingston), I want to get in there with Xavier (Woods), Roman (Reigns). I always go straight to the top. You should want to be in there with that guy, he’s the guy. It’s down the road type of thing. There are a lot of guys, I think they need me.”

Carmelo Hayes is currently scheduled to face Cameron Grimes for the NXT North American Championship at this weekend’s NXT In Your House 2022 event. The event will be held on Saturday, June 4 at the WWE Performance Center.