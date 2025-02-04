Carmelo Hayes Weighs In On Triple H’s WWE Hall of Fame Induction

Triple H is going into the WWE Hall of Fame as a solo star this year, and Carmelo Hayes shared his thoughts on the announcement. It was announced last week that the WWE CCO is being inducted in the class of 2025 and Hayes was asked about the induction in an interview with Sportskeeda’s Emily Mae.

“Yeah, shout out Triple H,” Hayes said (h/t to Fightful). “I mean shoot, absolutely. There’s a lot of guys. Cena, Hunter. I mean if he wasn’t in the top position right now, he probably would have got in a lot sooner. I think that says a lot about the humility of Triple H is like, ‘I don’t need to be in the Hall of Fame right now because I’m pretty much running it.'”

He continued, “So I mean that was really cool. I like how they did that. I like how Shawn and Taker did that I thought that was really cool to like your boys, I think about like that like it’s like your road buddies and your boys like surprise you with a Hall of Fame, which is crazy. So so deserved and earned and… time to play the game.”

Triple H is the only name announced so far for the 2025 Hall of Fame class.