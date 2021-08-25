Carmelo Hayes Wins WWE NXT Breakout Tournament

We have a new NXT Breakout Tournament winner, and his name is Carmelo Hayes. Hayes defeated Odyssey Jones in the finals of the tournament on tonight’s episode of NXT, reversing a pin attempt into a crucifix to get the three-count.

Hayes defeated Josh Briggs, Duke Hudson, and then Jones in the tourrnament. Jones had defeated Andre Chase and then Trey Baxter before facing Hayes.

After the match, Hayes was asked who he planned to face with his guaranteed title shot and said it was a little early to decide, but noted that when he shoots he doesn’t miss. You can see highlights below, plus reactions by Shawn Michaels and Triple H:

The #NXTBreakout Tournament and a championship contract are on the line. And @oshow94 & @Carmelo_WWE are leaving it all on the mat! #WWENXT pic.twitter.com/gvcExdUgbW — WWE (@WWE) August 25, 2021

Absolutely. Two young men with bright futures here in #WWENXT. What a way to end the #NXTBreakout Tournament! https://t.co/GMhGBWBkEb — Shawn Michaels (@ShawnMichaels) August 25, 2021