wrestling / News
Carmelo Hayes Wins WWE NXT Breakout Tournament
We have a new NXT Breakout Tournament winner, and his name is Carmelo Hayes. Hayes defeated Odyssey Jones in the finals of the tournament on tonight’s episode of NXT, reversing a pin attempt into a crucifix to get the three-count.
Hayes defeated Josh Briggs, Duke Hudson, and then Jones in the tourrnament. Jones had defeated Andre Chase and then Trey Baxter before facing Hayes.
After the match, Hayes was asked who he planned to face with his guaranteed title shot and said it was a little early to decide, but noted that when he shoots he doesn’t miss. You can see highlights below, plus reactions by Shawn Michaels and Triple H:
The #NXTBreakout Tournament and a championship contract are on the line.
And @oshow94 & @Carmelo_WWE are leaving it all on the mat! #WWENXT pic.twitter.com/gvcExdUgbW
— WWE (@WWE) August 25, 2021
Sportsmanship never gets old. Congratulations to our 2021 #NXTBreakout Tournament winner, @Carmelo_WWE! #WWENXT @oshow94 pic.twitter.com/5wJlKbq7DT
— WWE (@WWE) August 25, 2021
HE DOESN'T MISS.
Congratulations to "The Final Boss" and 2021 #NXTBreakout Tournament winner, @Carmelo_WWE! #WWENXT pic.twitter.com/J8LVptUvvX
— WWE NXT (@WWENXT) August 25, 2021
The only question left, "Which champion will @Carmelo_WWE choose to face?" #WWENXT #NXTBreakout pic.twitter.com/5RQIhfpJDD
— WWE NXT (@WWENXT) August 25, 2021
Absolutely. Two young men with bright futures here in #WWENXT.
What a way to end the #NXTBreakout Tournament! https://t.co/GMhGBWBkEb
— Shawn Michaels (@ShawnMichaels) August 25, 2021
The confidence in your ability to deliver is what the #NXTBreakout Tournament is all about.
This year featured a variety of talent, but only @Carmelo_WWE gets to call his shot.
A lot to look forward to in the future. Congratulations to Carmelo Hayes!#WWENXT https://t.co/hZzOt2YQ8g
— Triple H (@TripleH) August 25, 2021