– Carmelo Hayes has a huge matchup scheduled for tonight’s stacked, jam-packed WWE NXT, which is running head-to-head with AEW Dynamite: Title Tuesday. Hayes appeared on today’s Busted Open Radio and discussed the Tuesday night wrestling battle. Below are some highlights (via Fightful):

Carmelo on if there is any pressure on tonight’s “Tuesday Night War”: “Not necessarily. This just came up within the week. I didn’t know, we didn’t know. ‘Oh, okay, we’re doing this.’ The task is still the task. Let’s get these new eyes and keep these new eyes, regardless of who is running on what day or what’s going on. Let’s take this opportunity to utilize these big names being here and helping our product. Let’s build this further and further; regardless of who is running, it doesn’t matter, we’re going to do what we do.”

On who he wants to win the night: “Who doesn’t want to come out on top? We’re all competitive deep down inside. It’s not something where we’re like, ‘I just hope we do well.’ Nah, we want to come out on top. I, personally, want to come out on top. Maybe I’m not speaking for everybody, but me, Carmelo Hayes, whatever I’m doing is going to come out on top. I’ll leave it there.”

On how NXT owns Tuesday nights: “More so, it’s on a Tuesday night. We do Tuesday nights. That’s what it really comes down to. We’ll show you the show on Tuesday night.”

On tonight’s NXT, Carmelo Hayes faces Bron Breakker in a singles contest. The one and only John Cena will be in Hayes’ corner. Meanwhile, Paul Heyman will be in Breakker’s corner. The show airs live on USA Network starting at 8:00 pm EST. The first half hour will air ad-free.