wrestling / News

Carmelo Hayes Appears On WWE Raw, Faces Finn Balor

June 26, 2023 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Carmelo Hayes WWE Raw Image Credit: WWE

Carmelo Hayes took his first trip to WWE Raw this week, where he faced Finn Balor in a one-on-one match. Hayes was in the front row for tonight’s show and got involved in Seth Rollins’ segment when Balor attacked the World Heavyweight Champion, leading to Hayes making the save.

Hayes ended up facing Balor later in the show, but lost to the Coup de Grace. Hayes backed up Rollins on last week’s NXT when, after a successful defense against Bron Breakker, Rollins was attacked by Balor. Hayes defends the NXT Championship against Baron Corbin tomorrow on NXT Gold Rush week two.

More Trending Stories

article topics :

Carmelo Hayes, Finn Balor, RAW, WWE, Jeremy Thomas

More Stories

loading