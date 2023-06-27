wrestling / News
Carmelo Hayes Appears On WWE Raw, Faces Finn Balor
Carmelo Hayes took his first trip to WWE Raw this week, where he faced Finn Balor in a one-on-one match. Hayes was in the front row for tonight’s show and got involved in Seth Rollins’ segment when Balor attacked the World Heavyweight Champion, leading to Hayes making the save.
Hayes ended up facing Balor later in the show, but lost to the Coup de Grace. Hayes backed up Rollins on last week’s NXT when, after a successful defense against Bron Breakker, Rollins was attacked by Balor. Hayes defends the NXT Championship against Baron Corbin tomorrow on NXT Gold Rush week two.
HE IS HIM.#WWENXT Champion @Carmelo_WWE stepped up to @FInnBalor on #WWERaw! pic.twitter.com/5Fa2uUIp3j
— WWE (@WWE) June 27, 2023
#WWENXT Champion @Carmelo_WWE brings the fight to @FinnBalor on #WWERaw! pic.twitter.com/eKGH5AK5Pv
— WWE (@WWE) June 27, 2023
