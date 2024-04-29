WWE News: Carmelo Hayes Questions Who He Should Target Next, Pharaoh is the Chewy Champion, Behind the Scenes of Women’s World Title Battle Royal

– In a post on Twitter, Carmelo Hayes asked fans which WWE superstar he should target next, after challenging Cody Rhodes in his first night as a member of the Smackdown roster.

He wrote: “Now that #SmackDown is officially my new home, who should I shoot my shot against next #TakesShotsToMakeShots.”

– WWE has posted a new video that goes behind-the-scenes for the Women’s World title battle Royal on RAW.

– Brandi Rhodes revealed that Pharaoh is now the Chewy champion, but warned that his younger brother Yeti is coming for him.