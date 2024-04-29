wrestling / News
WWE News: Carmelo Hayes Questions Who He Should Target Next, Pharaoh is the Chewy Champion, Behind the Scenes of Women’s World Title Battle Royal
– In a post on Twitter, Carmelo Hayes asked fans which WWE superstar he should target next, after challenging Cody Rhodes in his first night as a member of the Smackdown roster.
He wrote: “Now that #SmackDown is officially my new home, who should I shoot my shot against next #TakesShotsToMakeShots.”
Now that #SmackDown is officially my new home, who should I shoot my shot against next?#TakesShotsToMakeShots 🎯 pic.twitter.com/X9ggRnBlnE
— Carmelo Hayes (@Carmelo_WWE) April 28, 2024
– WWE has posted a new video that goes behind-the-scenes for the Women’s World title battle Royal on RAW.
– Brandi Rhodes revealed that Pharaoh is now the Chewy champion, but warned that his younger brother Yeti is coming for him.
Hate to break it to you Pharaoh, The @Chewy Champion but…
YETI'S GONNA KIIIIIIILL YOOOOOU!!!! pic.twitter.com/Jetcx5x3lM
— Brandi Rhodes (@TheBrandiRhodes) April 27, 2024
