Carmelo Hayes Set For WWE US Championship Tournament, Will Face Grayson Waller

Carmelo Hayes is set to be part of the WWE US Championship Tournament, as announced on Sunday. Grayson Waller was announced as facing an NXT Superstar in the opening round of the tournament for this week’s episode of Smackdown. Following last night’s NXT Deadline, the NXT Twitter account posted a video on on Sunday in which Shawn Michaels announced that Hayes will fill the spot.

Hayes defeated Lexis King at NXT Deadline. Following the announcement, Waller posted to Twitter to share a pic of the two from their time together in NXT. Hayes went 2-0 against Waller on the brand.