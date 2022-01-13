Cary Silkin Claims Several AEW Wrestlers Are Worried About Their Spot

In an interview with Wrestling Inc, ROH ambassador Cary Silkin said that when visiting AEW recently, he noticed there were several wrestlers who were worried about their spot in the company. Here are highlights:

On AEW talent worried about their spots: “There are so many guys there, so many guys. I am not going to bring up any names, but there were guys that were flown in to do nothing. It was a very good vibe. But since I’ve been around the back for 20 years, wrestlers are always unconfident, worried about their spot. I could feel that going on. Certainly not with a Bryan Danielson or Hangman Page, but there’s just a lot of people there.”

On all of the former ROH talents that are now free agents: “I don’t know where all those people are going to land. There’s just so much good talent. If we talk ROH for a second; [Matt] Taven, Dalton Castle, obviously The Briscoes, there are just so many names, Vincent, that have been working on their characters, Shane Taylor. These are solid people that if you or I were running a show, I think we’d want to have them.”

On upcoming news for ROH: “I am still Ring Of Honor ambassador, and I am hoping that we are going to have future shows. I think we are going to hear something within the next week or so about that.”