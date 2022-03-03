UPDATED: Gabe Sapolsky, Cary Silkin Comment on AEW Buying ROH

UPDATE: Gabe Sapolsky has now issued a statement on AEW’s purchase of Ring of Honor. The former booker for the company took to Twitter and Instagram to post:

“Congrats to Tony Khan on becoming owner of Ring Of Honor. I never dreamed 20 years ago that it would be a part of a prominent promotion on TBS. This is wild. So happy that many more can enjoy the legacy of ROH and it will continue to blaze a path in the world of pro wrestling.” “Here’s how Ring Of Honor started. It was announced as a monthly indie in a mail order catalog for a video company. I never dreamed that 20 years later it would be featured on a prominent, red hot wrestling show on TBS. I’m very happy that so many more will now enjoy the legacy of ROH and that it will continue to blaze a path in the world of pro wrestling. Congratulations to Tony Khan on becoming the new owner. I normally give a pro tip in my IG posts. All I’ll say here is to never limit yourself and anything is possible in life. It means so much to me that this little indie darling from 2002 will forge forward in 2022 and continue to build community while bringing entertainment to the fans.”

ORIGINAL: Former ROH owner Cary Silkin took to social media to comment on AEW’s purchase of the company. As previously reported, Tony Khan announced on this week’s episode of Dynamite that he had signed a deal to purchase Ring of Honor.

Silkin posted to his Twitter account after the announcement, writing:

“Congrats to @TonyKhan and @AEWLive

At least I feel my baby is in good hands. What a long strange trip it’s been! @ringofhonor

#aew #watchroh”

You can also see the full video of the announcement from Dynamite below: