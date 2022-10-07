Cary Silkin On Contacting CM Punk About ROH Run In 2020, Says Punk Was ‘Fine’ To Work With

Cary Silkin was asked about contacting CM Punk about potentially working on ROH in 2020, and he recently recalled reaching out to Punk about it. During a conversation with Wrestling Inc, Silkin recalled telling Joe Koff that he had Punk’s contact information and reaching out to him about it. Of course, Punk didn’t end up going to ROH and instead was out of wrestling until he debuted for AEW. You can check out highlights from the conversation below:

On contacting Punk: “I said to Joe, ‘I know Punk.’ I said I could reach out to him and I did. I called him up. I didn’t text him and he was in L.A. doing something and maybe some kind of film work and I gave him Greg’s number and vice versa, or Joe’s number and nothing ever happened.”

On his experiences working with Punk: “He was fine. He was fine. Once in a while, just like all these guys, he would b*tch and moan, but overall, he was good to me and good for the company.”