wrestling / News
AEW News: Cary Silkin & Danny Cage Visiting At Dynamite, Tickets For Boston Show On Sale
February 11, 2022 | Posted by
– Cary Silkin and Monster Factory’s Danny Cage were backstage at this week’s AEW Dynamite and Rampage tapings, according to a new report. PWInsider reports that the two were visiting at the Atlantic City taping on Wednesday. In addition, George Napolitano was shooting pictures at the show.
– Tickets for AEW’s Dynamite and Rampage tapings in Boston on April 6th are now on sale via Ticketmaster. You can get them here.
More Trending Stories
- Booker T On His Favorite Opponent In His Career, His Pick For Greatest On the Mic In Wrestling History
- Anna Jay On How Her Relationship With Jungle Boy Came About, Fan Reaction To Street Fight On AEW Rampage
- Tony Khan On Not Renewing Some Expiring AEW Contracts, Holding Onto Talent During Pandemic
- CM Punk Tweets Samoa Joe After Opening AEW Dynamite Segment, Joe Responds