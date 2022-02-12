wrestling / News

AEW News: Cary Silkin & Danny Cage Visiting At Dynamite, Tickets For Boston Show On Sale

February 11, 2022 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
AEW Dynamite logo Image Credit: AEW

– Cary Silkin and Monster Factory’s Danny Cage were backstage at this week’s AEW Dynamite and Rampage tapings, according to a new report. PWInsider reports that the two were visiting at the Atlantic City taping on Wednesday. In addition, George Napolitano was shooting pictures at the show.

– Tickets for AEW’s Dynamite and Rampage tapings in Boston on April 6th are now on sale via Ticketmaster. You can get them here.

