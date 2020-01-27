Cary Silkin Launches New Podcast ‘Last Stop Penn Station’

ROH ambassador Cary Silkin has officially launched his new podcast ‘Last Stop Penn Station’, with episode one now available. Here’s a press release:

CARY SILKIN TELLS GRITTY STORIES ABOUT WRESTLING, ROCK AND ROLL, HUSTLING TICKETS IN NEW YORK AND MUCH MORE ON NEW PODCAST

Former Ring of Honor owner and current company ambassador Cary Silkin is a great storyteller, and he has plenty of great stories to tell.

On the new podcast “Last Stop Penn Station,” hosted by Silkin and ROH lead commentator Ian Riccaboni, Silkin dives deep into his wealth of stories about the colorful characters he’s encountered in pro wrestling and during his days living in the French Quarter in New Orleans and hustling tickets on the streets of New York City, as well as uncensored tales of sex, drugs and rock and roll, and much more.

The first episode of “Last Stop Penn Station” dropped today, and a new episode will drop every Friday.

Wrestling fans will enjoy hearing Silkin’s stories about the likes of Ric Flair and Mick Foley, his days as publisher of a wrestling magazine in Puerto Rico done all in Spanish, and, of course, his time with ROH.

Through his stories, Silkin also will introduce listeners to his fellow ticket scalpers from back in the day such as Freddie The Weeper, Pig-Faced Stanley and The Camel.

To listen to Episode 1 and for more information about the show, go to laststoppennstation.com.