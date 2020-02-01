Cary Silkin On ROH’s 2019 Slump, Making a Comeback in 2020

– Cary Silkin spoke with Wrestling Inc for a new interview discussing ROH’s “slump” in 2019 and more. You can check out some highlights below:

On ROH taking a hit with fans over the last year: “Going back to the beginning of 2019, we lost seven guys simultaneously. We know who those guys were [The ELITE and SCU]. Then we had the MSG show which, for me, was the thrill of a lifetime. Some people tear it up and say the New Japan stuff was good and the ROH stuff could have been better. All I know was that I was in Madison Square Garden. Following that we just went into a slump. AEW came out. NXT was competing against them and ROH was in a slump. The wrestling’s still okay but I’ve experienced these slumps prior.”

On the company surviving such hits before: “In September of 2009 we simultaneously lost [Daniel] Bryan and Nigel [McGuinness] at the Hammerstein. If that wasn’t going to kill us, then I don’t know what would. That was the show Jim Cornette came back and we also brought back two-time champion Homicide. Then Tyler [Black] really elevated. Davey Richard, Eddie Edwards – so I’ve been through this before. To bring it back to 2019-20, we were just in one of those slumps. But with the turn of the decade, things are looking better. Our relationship with New Japan is well. We’re working with Dave LaGana and Billy Corgan with NWA again. Right now, the stock is going up and the stock in wrestling, in general, is going up.”

On his new podcast: “I’ve been sitting on this project for a long time. About five years ago I started chronicling some of my stories – not just about wrestling – but my experiences in my prior lives. You talk about a cat having nine lives, I’ve had more than nine lives. These stories are from hustling tickets on the streets, working small-time with rock ‘n’ roll bands and tons of wrestling stories along the way which led to ROH.”

On the first podcast focusing on the 2009 Cow Palace convention: “We have recorded nine episodes in the can. So, when we recorded the first one in October, it was right around the anniversary date of that Cow Palace Show which was one of the biggest disasters in ROH history. It was advertised with every big name in the book from Bret Hart to Ric Flair. It looked on paper like it was going to be a slam dunk or a WrestleCon before there was a WrestleCon. It all looked good until a few weeks before when there was word that certain guys didn’t get their advance. Guys were pulling out but we were committed to going. We found a building in Vegas and the convention turned out to be a disaster. The guys who were running it were running for the hills literally. Do we do the show or don’t do the show? Because we ain’t getting paid. We do the show and the rest of it you’ll have to listen to.”