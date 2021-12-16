Cary Silkin Says ROH Final Battle Was As Good as AEW’s PPV

Cary Silkin is very proud of how ROH Final Battle came off, saying it was as good or better than AEW’s shows. Silkin discussed the final PPV before ROH’s hiatus on Busted Open Radio, and some highlights are below (per Wrestling Inc:

On the success of ROH Final Battle: “I do really enjoy AEW. The Wednesday show I record faithfully, sometimes the Friday show, but Wednesday I am going to record it. Or, if I am home, I’m going to watch it live. It’s good, it’s so good. There’s so many of my friends there, but forget that, it’s a really good product.

“But what I was going to ultimately say was, as good as their Full Gear PPVs and the All Out’s and I’m forgetting the other names, and they’re fabulous. I think the Ring Of Honor show from 8 till 11 that we just saw was as good, or better. Just because it was shorter and the vibe,” he added. “I don’t know, I am very proud of what was presented that night.”

Ring Of Honor has now officially gone on hiatus, with the future of the company very much up in the air. When it comes to a reason for this situation, Cary Silkin spoke about the pandemic affecting their live television plans.

On the pandemic affecting ROH’s TV plans: “We never got live TV. When the blame game is going around, just in general, I don’t hear anyone talking about the pandemic. Going into 2020 we were going to be on some form of weekly live broadcasting. It might have been on a cable network, it might have been on YouTube. But something in a uniform style, and that’s what Joe was aiming for. But, due to the pandemic, it didn’t happen.”