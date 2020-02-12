Cary Silkin Thought Marty Scurll Would Leave For AEW, Says ROH Is In a Good Spot

ROH’s Cary Silkin spoke with Wrestling Inc for a new interview discussing his new podcast, Marty Scurll’s new ROH deal and more. A couple of highlights are below:

On Scurrl’s new deal and creative role in ROH: “Honestly, I thought Marty was going to go with his buddies at AEW. I’m on cordial terms with him but you and I have talked longer in this conversation than we’ve spoken in two years. We don’t hang out. But I’m so glad that Marty is staying and Delirious is still involved. These fences being mended – whether it’s because of Marty – or because of the other companies … What it comes down to Nick, the more the merrier. How is it gonna hurt anyone by not sharing talent and working together?”

On ROH’s roster: “The roster is good. I like Matt Taven even though he took a lot of heat this year. I’ve seen him since day one and he’s awesome. Guys like Jay Lethal and The Briscoes – they’re still so damn good. Silas, there’s a laundry list of guys. It’s exciting and I feel Ring of Honor’s in a good spot.”

On discussing The Wrestler on his new podcast: “It starred Mickey Rourke but it was supposed to star Nicholas Cage and that’s what people don’t know. They brought Cage to a ROH show at the Manhattan Center but as it turned out, Cage wanted more money than the entire budget to do the movie. So, I think they made a much better decision to do the movie with Mickey Rourke. But there I was sitting with Nicolas Cage backstage asking me questions. You’ll have to hear about it in episode 2 of Last Stop Penn Station…”