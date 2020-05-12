Various News: Cary Silkin Says He Smoked Cocaine With Tony Atlas, Mia Yim On Her Friendship with Charlotte

– George Napolitano, a wrestling photographer, recently tweeted a photo of a ring sheet from a WWE Madison Square Garden show in 1981 that featured Hulk Hogan, Tony Atlas, and others. An interesting thing that stuck out from the ring sheet was that it had Atlas defeating Hogan. Napolitano noted that Atlas never got a big push even though he beat Hogan at MSG, and asked former ROH owner Cary Silkin for his thoughts.

Silkin responded by saying he smoked cocaine with Atlas at a hotel in New York City in 1986 or 1987.

– Here is the latest WWE Performance Center video featuring Mia Yim opening up about her friendship with Charlotte Flair and recalling how she competed against Charlotte on NXT TV on December 4th, 2014, and then against on April 29th, 2020. She said she hopes to face Charlotte again and how grateful she is that she got to be in NXT with Charlotte.