Cary Silkin On Tony Khan Purchasing Ring Of Honor, What Held ROH Back Under Previous Ownership

Former Ring of Honor owner Cary Silkin recently appeared on Busted Open Radio, and he discussed a variety of topics, including his reaction to Tony Khan purchasing Ring of Honor, what he thinks held ROH back under its previous ownership, and much more. Here are some highlights (via Fightful):

Cary Silkin on his reaction to Tony Khan purchasing Ring of Honor: “I don’t know if this is going to make sense, but it was the combination of a gut punch and great joy at the same time. I knew, after processing it, and the gut punch was going away, no disrespect to Joe Koff, but we’re in a much better position than we were a week ago.”

On what he thinks held ROH back under its previous ownership: “A lot. Tony Khan is a pro wrestling guy. Joe Koff — [Bully and Dave LaGreca] have both worked, whether it Sirius or WWE, these are big corporations. The pressure that comes above you is tough. Joe could only do what he could do. There needed to be a bigger budget, they needed to get the production correct on every show, not give production half a blow job. They needed more help in the back. Delirious set the record for longest booker. We know how that goes. He needed more help. There were different eras in the later stages. I liked when Bully was there. He’s going to think I’m blowing smoke, but I liked when he was there for his knowledge and the other guys chipping in. As we all know it pro wrestling, it cant be a dictatorship or one man thing or you get burned out.”