wrestling / News

Various News: Former ROH Owner Cary Silkin Visits WWE Live Event, Today’s Wrestling Birthdays Include Sylvain Grenier, EVOLVE Mini-Doc Released

March 26, 2019 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
Ring of Honor ROH Honor Reigns Supreme Cary Silkin ROH TV

– Former ROH owner and current ROH Ambassador Cary Silkin was visiting backstage at yesterday’s WWE live event in Allentown, Pennsylvania. Cary Silkin and Adam Pearace shared some photos of the visit, which you can see below.

– Former WWE Superstar Sylvain Grenier celebrates his birthday today. He turns 42 years old. Meanwhile, former WWE tag team champion and Spirit Squad member, Mike Mondo, turns 36 years old.

– EVOLVE Wrestling released a new mini-documentary video this week. You can check it out in the player below.

More Trending Stories

article topics :

Cary Silkin, ROH, WWE, Jeffrey Harris

More Stories

loading