Various News: Former ROH Owner Cary Silkin Visits WWE Live Event, Today’s Wrestling Birthdays Include Sylvain Grenier, EVOLVE Mini-Doc Released
– Former ROH owner and current ROH Ambassador Cary Silkin was visiting backstage at yesterday’s WWE live event in Allentown, Pennsylvania. Cary Silkin and Adam Pearace shared some photos of the visit, which you can see below.
Always awesome when old friends come by to say hi! We all owe you a ton, @rohcary! Glad you came to #WWEAllentown! ❤️ pic.twitter.com/aaMIggC69l
— Adam Pearce (@ScrapDaddyAP) March 26, 2019
So cool to visit my boys @ScrapDaddyAP @WWECesaro @WWEDanielBryan @ringofhonor pic.twitter.com/wP5ARxHEgV
— Cary Silkin (@rohcary) March 26, 2019
I am a wrestling fan @ScrapDaddyAP @WWENetwork @ringofhonor pic.twitter.com/q9tRM5x0tz
— Cary Silkin (@rohcary) March 25, 2019
– Former WWE Superstar Sylvain Grenier celebrates his birthday today. He turns 42 years old. Meanwhile, former WWE tag team champion and Spirit Squad member, Mike Mondo, turns 36 years old.
– EVOLVE Wrestling released a new mini-documentary video this week. You can check it out in the player below.
