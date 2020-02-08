Cary Silkin Was Personally Affected By The Young Bucks Leaving ROH

In an interview with Wrestling Inc, ROH Ambassador Cary Silkin spoke about why the departure of the Young Bucks last year for AEW personally affected him. Here are highlights:

On the Elite and SCU leaving ROH: “Business is business. Out of the crew that left, I was personally affected by The Bucks. Those are like my West Coast sons and I’d say that to their faces. Their time in ROH since 2008 we became really close. They stayed at my house and I stayed at their house in California. We used to hang out together. Daniels has been a lifelong in-and-out ROH guy. Frankie Kazerian – good guy. Cody revived a lot of life in ROH prior his departure. Am I close with him? Not really, but we got to know each other.”

On if there was a deal with the Bucks before they left: “God bless them. I’m happy to see The Bucks and everyone else doing well. Would I rather them stay in ROH? Of course, but that’s the way it goes. Wrestling is very cyclical in that guys come and go from different companies and then come back. So, you never know what’s gonna happen. But yeah, it was a huge blow and it hurt. I watch their show and it’s good. It’s cool to see them doing well and I’m looking forward to this year in ROH.”

On when he was ROH owner: “If it wasn’t for the ticket business and for me getting my act together – I’m talking about drugs and alcohol addiction – I was able to fund Ring of Honor. I reference that in Episode 1 of Last Stop Penn Station. ROH was critically-acclaimed but a financial disaster even at its peak. People are like, ‘Oh, Cary must be full of sh*t.’ There were big crowds of some shows but there just wasn’t enough. The good news Nick, is here we are in 2020. I kept ROH alive until 2011 and the sale with Sinclair. We’re coming into 2020, 18 years later. For a wrestling company to be around for 18 years that doesn’t have a W in front of its name is crazy.”

On his relationship with Gabe Sapolsky: “We don’t hang out but I have seen Gabe a number of times over the years since I had to let him go which of course he wasn’t happy about. But he’s been very successful. I sent him over the first episode and a text saying, ‘I think you’re gonna enjoy this.’ He got back to me and congratulated me. I know he’s gonna get a kick out of it. As I mentioned in the first episode, I felt that I was in the role of a producer. I wasn’t a booker or scouting the talent. Gabe so was integral in those early years of ROH. He would scour the internet and find which guys were hot. He had a really good eye for talent and he still does. So, I’m totally cordial with him and I’m gonna text him in a couple of days to see if he listened to it because I think he’ll appreciate some of the things I said.”