Cary Silkin Will Not Be At This Year’s ROH Final Battle
December 8, 2022 | Posted by
In a post on his Instagram account, former ROH boss Cary Silkin revealed that he will not be at this weekend’s Final Battle event. It will be the first time he’s missed Final Battle.
He wrote: “This is the 1st Final Battle I will not be in attendance for, nothing lasts forever. It was essentially a tradition to have Final Battle in New York City sometimes Philly and then Baltimore. Here’s a classic poster from the 2010 final battle which also featured Adam Cole and Kyle O’Reilly Kenny King Rhett Titus, TJ Perkins Christopher Daniels Julius smokes Homicide, Sonjay Dutt. Eddie Edwards, Sarah Delray, Serena Deeb, amazing Kong and Daizee Haze.
Good luck to all of this years participants”
