wrestling / News
Cash Wheeler Tells Fans To Go Outside, ‘Touch Grass’ On Twitter
April 13, 2023 | Posted by
Cash Wheeler wants wrestling fans to stop getting so invested in their online arguments, posting some life advice on social media. The FTR member posted to Twitter on Thursday telling fans to get a bit of perspective, writing:
“I hope everyone goes outside today.
Hike. Swim. Get some sun. Touch grass. Read a book. . Do real life stuff. Arguing on this app ain’t it.
Here’s an unrelated picture.”
I hope everyone goes outside today.
Hike. Swim. Get some sun. Touch grass. Read a book. . Do real life stuff. Arguing on this app ain’t it.
Here’s an unrelated picture. pic.twitter.com/zXt3PkNrFu
— Daniel “Cash” Wheeler (@CashWheelerFTR) April 13, 2023