wrestling / News

Cash Wheeler Tells Fans To Go Outside, ‘Touch Grass’ On Twitter

April 13, 2023 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
AEW Dynamite Cash Wheeler Image Credit: AEW

Cash Wheeler wants wrestling fans to stop getting so invested in their online arguments, posting some life advice on social media. The FTR member posted to Twitter on Thursday telling fans to get a bit of perspective, writing:

“I hope everyone goes outside today.

Hike. Swim. Get some sun. Touch grass. Read a book. . Do real life stuff. Arguing on this app ain’t it.

Here’s an unrelated picture.”

More Trending Stories

article topics :

Cash Wheeler, FTR, Jeremy Thomas

More Stories

loading