Cash Wheeler Reportedly Dealing With Legitimate Injury

As previously reported, FTR lost the AEW World tag team titles in under five minutes on last night’s episode of Collison. While this has led to speculation about their status in the company, Dax Harwood has already said they’re not leaving.

During the match, commentary noted that Cash Wheeler was hurt after the events of their match with Aussie Open at AEW WrestleDream. During today’s Wrestling Observer Radio, Bryan Alvarez confirmed that Wheeler is indeed dealing with an injury. However, he noted that it’s unknown what the specific injury is or how long he’ll be out. On the broadcast, they said Wheeler’s rib was hurt before he was put through the announce table by Big Bill.