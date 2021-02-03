Cash Wheeler Praises Christian Following Royal Rumble Return

Cash Wheeler is happy to see Christian back in the ring and took to Twitter to praise him. The AEW star posted to Twitter after Christian returned at the Royal Rumble, writing, “God damn it Christian is so good. So happy to see him back.”

When a fan asked Wheeler what he thought was so good about Christian, Wheeler replied:

“His personality. His footwork. His psychology. His ring positioning. His mind for the business. His ability to elevate his opponents unselfishly & make them look better than they are. His passion. His willingness to help younger talent. His seamless mic work. But that’s it really”

He continued:

“Nothing really. Can believably be world champion in the main event or working with the newest guy on the roster in the opening match. Can do serious, comedy, angry, goofy in the same segment. Excels in any match. Regular. Tag. Ladders etc. All at the highest level.”

Christian is reportedly set to work a part-time schedule for WWE going forward.

