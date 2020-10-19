Cash Wheeler Praises The New Day Following Group’s Split in WWE Draft

FTR’s Cash Wheeler has a lot of respect for The New Day and took to social media to praise the trio following the group’s being split due to the WWE Draft. As previously reported, the group was split in the draft with Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods going to Raw and Big E. staying on Smackdown. Wheeler, who of course along with his FTR partner Dax Harwood made up The Revival in WWE, posted to Twitter to pay tribute to the group:

“Three of the best dudes I’ve ever met. Guys who went out of their way to help others any chance they got. Still not sorry about the ice cream cart, though.”

The three do not consider themselves done as a group and said on the October 10th episode of Talking Smack that they are a brotherhood no matter what show they’re on.