Cash Wheeler Released From Jail Following Aggravated Assault Arrest

– PWInsider reports that Cash Wheeler was bonded out of jail in Orange County, Florida yesterday, and he’s free to appear on AEW Collision tonight. As noted, Wheeler and FTR tag team partner Dax Harwood are advertised to appear on tonight’s live broadcast on TNT.

Wheeler was arrested early Friday morning stemming from a charge of aggravated assault with a firearm that took place on July 28. Wheeler is facing a third degree felony and is alleged to have flashed a gun at the victim.

Cash Wheeler is currently scheduled to take part in a tag team title match at AEW All In on Sunday, August 27 at Wembley Stadium against The Young Bucks. As of last night’s Rampage, AEW was still advertising him for the event.