Cash Wheeler Reveals Rough Trip To Japan For NJPW Wrestle Kingdom 17

FTR are defending the IWGP World Tag Team Championships at NJPW Wrestle Kingdom 17, and Cash Wheeler has had a heck of a time getting to the show. Wheeler posted to Twitter to note his travel issues that began yesterday as he headed to Japan to join Dax Harwood in defending the titles against Hirooki Goto and YOSHI-HASHI on Wednesday morning’s event.

Wheeler wrote:

“7am Monday: Issue with paperwork. Can’t board my flight to Japan. Bad. 7pm Monday: flight to ATL for new Tuesday morning flight delayed. Then cancelled. 10pm Monday: drive to ATL. 4:15am: Arrive at hotel. WrestleKingdom day: land & go straight to the Dome. Can’t miss this.”

This will be FTR’s third defense of the titles, with the last defense coming at NJPW Battle Autumn 2022 where they defeated previous champions Jeff Cobb and The Great-O-Khan.