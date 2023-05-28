Cash Wheeler Thanks Fans And Colleagues After Three Years With AEW

In a recent set of tweets, FTR’s Cash Wheeler commemorated the duo’s three-year anniversary with AEW by expressing his gratitude and naming a number of stables and wrestlers that were significant to their work with the promotion. Wheeler stated:

It’s insane to me that it’s been three years since we came to AEW. I’m thankful for every step of my career, but I’m so glad we took the chance we did.

I legitimately don’t have space on here to list the matches and moments that have changed our careers and lives so much.

Thank you to every fan that’s followed us our whole careers. Thank you to the new fans that are just joining us. Even to the fans that aren’t fans of us, thank you for supporting wrestling.

Young Bucks

Aussie Open

Tanahashi/Okada

Hangman/Omega

MCMG

Garcia/Guevara

Hardy’s