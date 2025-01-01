Casino Gauntlet Match Announced For Next Week’s AEW Dynamite

Tony Khan has announced that next week’s episode of AEW Dynamite will feature the return of the Casino Gauntlet match. The winner will get a shot at World Champion Jon Moxley on the Maximum Carnage edition of Dynamite on January 15. As of now, no other matches have been announced.

To date there have been four Casino Gauntlet matches, with all happening last year. Will Ospreay won the first two, then Christian Cage won at All In, then Ospreay and Kyle Fletcher won the first-ever tag version. The match features 21 participants, with each wrestler coming out at randomly-timed intervals. The match ends when one wrestler can score a pinfall or submission, even if all 21 wrestlers aren’t out yet.