Casino Ladder Match Competitors Revealed For Next Week’s AEW Dynamite
October 1, 2021
We now know who will be in the Casino Ladder Match that will take place on next week’s AEW Dynamite. It was announced on tonight’s episode of AEW Rampage that PAC, Jon Moxley, Lance Archer, Orange Cassidy, Andrade El Idolo, and Matt Hardy will be the participants in the match, which will grant a title shot to the winner. There will also be a Joker mystery entrant.
Dynamite takes place next Wednesday and the updated card is:
* Casino Ladder Match: PAC, Jon Moxley, Lance Archer, Orange Cassidy, Andrade El Idolo, Matt Hardy, and One More
* Kenny Omega, Adam Cole & The Young Bucks vs. Bryan Danielson, Christian Cage & Jurassic Express
* Hikaru Shida vs. Serena Deeb
