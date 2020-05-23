Casino Ladder Match To Kick Off AEW Double or Nothing

Excalibur revealed during the AEW Double or Nothing Buy-In that the Casino Ladder Match will kick off tonight’s PPV at 8 PM ET. The match features Darby Allin, Orange Cassidy, Scorpio Sky, Frankie Kazarian, Luchasaurus, Kip Sabian, Colt Cabana, Joey Janela and a mystery entrant. Two men will start the match with a new competitor every ninety seconds. However, the match can end any time, even in the first ninety seconds, if someone can climb the ladder and grab the casino chip. The winner will be the #1 Contender to the AEW World title. You can follow along with our live coverage here.