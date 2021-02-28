Casino Tag Team Battle Royal Rules Revealed For AEW Revolution

AEW has announced the official rules for their Casino Tag Team Battle Royal at AEW Revolution. The company announced the rules on Twitter Sunday morning for the match, which will see the wnning team earn an AEW World Tag Team Championship opportunity.

The match will start with two teams as determined by a lottery, with a new team entering every 90 seconds. Eliminations are done by going over the top and feet touching the floor like a traditional battle royale, and teams are eliminated only after both members are thrown out. The match continues until one tag team or competitor is left.

The show takes place next Sunday live on PPV and B/R Live.