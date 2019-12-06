Cass Says DDP Called Him After His Seizure, Talks Page Helping Him Mentally and Emotionally

– Speaking on Talk is Jericho, Big Cass talked about how DDP has helped him through some of his struggles over the last year. Cass has had a difficult year, which included suffering a seizure at a House of Hardcore event back in December of last year and an incident at a WrestlePro event in September.

Cass, who has been open about his struggles with mental health, recalled how Page contacted him after his seizure and helped him get into a better place not only physically, but mentally and emotionally. Highlights from the discussion, and the full podcast, are below:

On DDP calling him after his seizure: “DDP’s a guy that I knew — so WrestleMania weekend and PPVs and stuff when you run into Hall of Famers or people who are in the hotel, it’s always that, ‘Are you excited for Sunday? Okay, all right, hi, goodbye.’ Me and DDP would always chat. Half-hour, hour, something like that. So we had this connection every time we saw each other. So then when I had the seizure he called me. We had a heart-to-heart, and then he kept checking in with me. And then after we did the Garden in April, the night before WrestleMania, he had heard from somebody that I was sober, in great shape, doing well. So he called me and congratulated me on that and was like, ‘All right. Now me and you are gonna get work, we’re gonna get you back in shape for wrestling, to make a wrestling comeback.'”

On Page helping him out mentally: “Not only that, DDP is very positive, he has a great mindset. He’s helped me mentally, emotionally. When I stay with him, it’s like a family atmosphere. So we do DDP Yoga, we get to work, but at the same time I feel like part of the family. We eat dinner together, me and his family. So he’s helped me, I’d say more importantly on the emotional and mental side of things than the physical. The physical, definitely he’s helped me stay in shape, get in better shape, be more flexible, things I need to perform wrestling-wise. But more importantly, he’s helped me, like I said, mentally.”

