Casting Call Out For New Vince McMahon TV Project
May 7, 2021
The Wrestling Observer Newsletter reports that there is a new casting call for a retrospective series called No Chance: The Vince McMahon Story and the Rise of the New Wrestling Order.
The series will reportedly look at the days of the wrestling territories, which each company locally owned and featuring its own roster and type of wrestling. The territory days ended in the early 80s with the advent of cable and McMahon turning the WWE (then WWF) into a national company. This resulted in McMahon battling AWA, JCP, World Class, Mid-South and others, taking their top talent and eventually creating Wrestlemania. The territories slowly died out as the WWF got more successful and wrestling was changed completely.
