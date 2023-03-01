– PWInsider has a casting update for the upcoming biopic on the Von Erich family, The Iron Claw. The roles of The Fabulous Freebirds have been cast for the film.

Per the report, NWA wrestler Brady Pierce of The Spectaculars is portraying The Freebirds’ Michael Hayes. Thrillbilly Silas is portraying Terry Gordy, and Danny Flamingo is playing Buddy Roberts. Additionally, Cazzey Louis Cereghino has been cast as Bruiser Brody, and AEW talent Ryan Nemeth is portraying Gino Hernandez.

They join the cast alongside Zac Efron as Kevin Von Erich, Jeremy Allen White as Kerry Von Erich, Holt McCallany as Fritz Von Erich, Maura Tierney as Doris Von Erich, Harris Dickinson as David Von Erich, and MJF as Lance Von Erich. Principal production on the film reportedly wrapped in December. The Iron Claw does not yet have a release date. It’s due out later on.