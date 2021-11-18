Catanzaro & Carter vs. Feroz & Leon, More Set for This Week’s WWE 205 Live

– WWE.com has announced the lineup for this week’s edition of WWE 205 Live. Kacy Catanzaro teams with Kayden Carter against Valentina Feroz and Yulisa Leon.

Catanzaro and Carter to throw down with Feroz and Leon on 205 Live

A can’t-miss edition of 205 Live is set to feature Kacy Catanzaro and Kayden Carter battling Valentina Feroz and Yulisa Leon, Malik Blade taking on Edris Enofé, and Tiffany Stratton competing in her first match against Amari Miller.

Catanzaro and Carter have already established themselves as one of the premiere tandems on NXT 2.0 and even came close to winning the NXT Women’s Tag Team Titles from then-champions Io Shirai and Zoey Stark in August.

Nevertheless, they’ll receive a stiff test on their inaugural trip to 205 Live, as Feroz has started 4-2 on the brand, and Leon impressed in her first WWE match on the Oct. 19 edition of 205 Live.

Additionally, the high-flying Blade seeks his first victory when he collides with the debuting Enofé. Blade has been within reach of a win in matches against Superstars like Andre Chase and Joe Gacy, but can he finally break through? And while Enofé will be competing in WWE for the first time, he’s clearly not lacking in confidence, as he has made pre-match claims of being “far from a rookie” and seems ready for all comers.

And speaking of debuting Superstars, Stratton is primed for a battle with Miller, who has claimed several impressive wins on the new-look 205 Live, most recently pairing up with Feroz for a hard-earned tag team victory. Though she has yet to have a match, Stratton is already calling herself “Daddy’s Little Rich Girl” and is reportedly planning on addressing the WWE Universe right before her bout with Miller.

Don’t miss an amazing edition of 205 Live, streaming Friday at 10/9 C on Peacock in the United States and on WWE Network everywhere else!