Cathy Kelley Addresses Possibly Getting Into the Ring

– Speaking to The Sporting Tribute ahead of today’s WWE Money in the Bank event, WWE broadcaster Cathy Kelley was asked about getting into the ring in the future. She noted that she might have to ask herself the hard-hitting questions at some point.

Kelley said on the subject (via Fightful), “I don’t know whether I can confirm or deny that, but I would say that at one point I might have to ask myself the hard-hitting questions.”

There was a rumor reported last month by The Wrestling Observer Newsletter about an idea to make Cathy Kelley a manager in WWE.