Cathy Kelley Admits Her First Year With WWE Was Difficult

In an interview with NotSam Podcast (via Wrestling Inc), Cathy Kelley admitted that her first year with WWE was actually difficult for her, but she’s adjusted and is now in a happy place. Here are highlights:

On her role in WWE: “I am traveling a lot more, which is what I wanted. Doing a lot more digital stuff, with more leeway. Doing more long-form interviews, that is my passion. I feel like everything has been growing and getting better. I made a joke to my boss the other day that when I started, WWE’s YouTube page was around 8 million, and now it is at 43 million, so there’s only one thing that has changed.”

On her first year in the company: “The first year was really hard and difficult to navigate for me. Being in WWE and now I am happy at a place career-wise and am at happy place personally, so I feel like it all came together, which is the best place to create content when you are happy and excited to do things. They probably get a little annoyed by me with all the things that I pitch. I think a lot of the things will happen eventually. The whole digital brand has grown so much, especially in the three years that I have been there. They don’t even have enough space in their office now. It’s such a good problem to have, with all the original shows, a lot of the projects that they have built out have been so good and successful that they have been putting them on the Network as well. We have gotten so many views where we are able to go out and create more projects because of the money that is coming in. There are more editors and producers and everyone else under the digital umbrella and I think it is only growing.”

On her live interviews: “I love doing the long-form interviews. Before the big four Pay Per Views we have been building out that entire week, the week before and creating content. A lot of that is long-form, sit-down interviews. We did one with Becky Lynch that was live, and we did one with Seth Rollins. They are 45 minutes, not cut. The hurdle to get these off the ground was so much of the analytics where people are only watching YouTube for 90 seconds and to have something like that that is 45 minute long interviews, or some of the roundtables that went over an hour for the fans and those that are tuning in for its entirety is really cool.”