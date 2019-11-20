Cathy Kelley Calls Stephanie McMahon A Mentor

In an interview with Sports Illustrated, Cathy Kelly revealed that Stephanie McMahon is someone she looks up to and is inspired by, calling her a ‘mentor’. Here are highlights:

On being back in NXT: “I fought to be back here. The people at NXT are looking to prove themselves. That’s why I’m here, too, because of my passion. We’re hungry for this opportunity.”

On making interviews more realistic: “My goal is to deliver interviews in as realistic a way as possible,” said Kelley. “I started with NXT, then became the first host of WWE Digital. We were figuring out what worked on the fly, and I pushed to do more longform interviews with the talent. But I really missed doing backstage interviews, so I really pushed to go back. I spoke about it with Joe Belcastro, who is the head writer for NXT, and he shot it up to Triple H. Look at the work of Tommaso Ciampa or Shayna Baszler. There is something magical about this roster. People were so excited to learn that we’d have a weekly [live] show. There is a different feel and a different pressure, but it’s a testament to all the work that has gone into NXT.”

On Stephanie McMahon: “Steph McMahon has also really been a mentor to me, seeing everything she does is inspiring. It’s also inspiring to see so many women and girls coming to shows, too, as this has always been a male-dominated business.”