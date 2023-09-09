Cathy Kelley On What Led to Her Eventual Return To WWE

In an interview with Out of Character (via Fightful), Cathy Kelley spoke about what led to her return to WWE, after she previously exited the company in 2020. She was hired back last year and currently works on the Smackdown brand.

She said: “Like I said, when I left the door was never completely closed, it was wanting to be a part of a specific — either Raw or SmackDown at the time. I had always an open door with both Steph and Hunter, staying in contact the entire time. I think it started as me reaching out to Hunter as a happy birthday text. I was in Alaska with my mom at the time and he started talking about how he was fishing there years ago and how he remembers it fondly, but that turned into him asking me to have a conversation with Steph, which is something that he also asked me when I was leaving. I had my mind made up at the time, but I credit them to me coming back. I think that they’re incredible leaders. I loved working with him in NXT. Yeah, it felt like the right time and the right opportunity. Steph was really welcoming with listening to what I wanted to do, she offered if I wanted to learn how to do commentary, if I wanted a writer role, and this opportunity opened up right as we were having those conversations.“