Various News: Cathy Kelley’s First Film Revealed, Will Ospreay Vows To Get Haircut

– Cathy Kelley teased her film role recently, and we now know the film. As noted a couple weeks ago, Kelley posted to Twitter with a pic of herself outside of a trailer with the caption “first movie role: coming soon.” Deadline reports that Kelley is part of the cast of the action comedy Karate Ghost alongside Tim Rozon, Colton Gobbo, Jim Belushi, Bobby Lee and more.

The film, which is shooting in Toronto under director James Mark, is described as follows:

Set in a town ruled by absurd karate law, the film watches as a lonely teen forms an unlikely bond with the ghost of his late father’s favorite action hero. What begins as a haunted mentorship quickly escalates into a fight for identity, legacy, and redemption.

– Will Ospreay knows that his hair is getting a bit too scraggly, as the AEW star posted to Twitter writing:

“I just landed in the U.K. the mrs picks me up & says “we’ve gotta talk about your hair” I’ll get it cut tomorrow”

