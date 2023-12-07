Cathy Kelley On How She’s Handled Negativity From Other People

In an interview with Busted Open Radio (via Wrestling Inc), Cathy Kelley spoke about how she’s handled negativity that she’s faced during her time in wrestling.

She said: “I think at first it really got to me, and it was something that — someone called me dumb for having an opinion that was different than theirs. It was a really tough pill for me to swallow. Or if someone’s attacking your looks. I mean, there’s so many things that you can read online about yourself. Some being true, some not, and I think some years ago it affected me a lot more. And now, even though it’s a lot more positive, I think even if you take in the good, you do take in some of the bad.“