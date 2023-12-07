wrestling / News
Cathy Kelley On How She’s Handled Negativity From Other People
December 7, 2023 | Posted by
In an interview with Busted Open Radio (via Wrestling Inc), Cathy Kelley spoke about how she’s handled negativity that she’s faced during her time in wrestling.
She said: “I think at first it really got to me, and it was something that — someone called me dumb for having an opinion that was different than theirs. It was a really tough pill for me to swallow. Or if someone’s attacking your looks. I mean, there’s so many things that you can read online about yourself. Some being true, some not, and I think some years ago it affected me a lot more. And now, even though it’s a lot more positive, I think even if you take in the good, you do take in some of the bad.“
