Cathy Kelley Says That Kevin Owens Has Been ‘Silenced’

In an interview with B4 The Bell (via Fightful), Cathy Kelley spoke about enjoying her time interviewing Kevin Owens and said she believes that Owens has been ‘silenced.’ Owens recently turned heel in WWE, attacking Cody Rhodes and Randy Orton.

Kelley said: “I also really enjoy interviewing Kevin Owens. I feel like he has been silenced recently, and he deserves a little bit more time to talk. I would love to give him more of an opportunity to do so.“