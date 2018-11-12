Quantcast

 

WWE News: Cathy Kelley Makes Best Dressed List at People’s Choice Awards, Ronda Rousey On The Road To Manchester Video, Stolen Submissions Video

November 12, 2018 | Posted by Larry Csonka
Cathy Kelley

– WWE’s Cathy Kelley made the best-dressed list at last night’s People’s Choice Awards…

– Here is Ronda Rousey’s video blog, showing her traveling to her first UK Raw…

– WWE posted the following video, looking at the top 10 stolen submission finishers…

