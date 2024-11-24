Cathy Kelley Thinks Roxanne Perez and Cora Jade Will Be Stars On WWE Main Roster

Cathy Kelley is high on Roxanne Perez and Cora Jade, believing that they both have breakout potential on the WWE main roster. Kelley was asked in her appearance on B4theBell which NXT stars she thinks will become breakout stars on Raw and/or Smackdown and more; you can see highlights below (h/t to Wrestling Inc):

On which NXT stars will be big on the main roster: “I would say it is an absolute tie for me between Roxanne Perez and Cora Jade… We really are just so lucky to have [an] amazingly talented group of women.”

On who she thinks will win the Women’s United States Championship: “I’m gonna say Chelsea Green because I think she’s gonna be mad at me if I don’t.”