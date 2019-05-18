Cathy Kelley Says Sasha Banks Was ‘Happy & Grateful’ At WrestleMania 35 After Party

– Whatever Sasha Banks may be feeling now, Cathy Kelley said she looked pretty upbeat after losing the Women’s Tag Team Titles at WrestleMania 35. The WWE Now host posted to Twitter to wish Dash Wilder a happy birthday featuring a picture of Wilder at the WrestleMania 35 afterparty tying her shoe. When a fan noted that Banks was in the picture, Kelly replied that Banks was “at the WM after party feeling happy and grateful.”

The news comes as Banks is on hiatus with WWE, reportedly after trying to quit over Bayley’s and her loss of the Women’s Tag Team Championships to the IIconics. One report claimed that Bayley and Banks were backstage after the match laying on the locker room floor and loudly complaining.

happy birthday @DashWilderWWE!!!! thank you for always making sure your friends shoes are tied. whatta guy! pic.twitter.com/c43yNyItSS — Queen Cathy (@catherinekelley) May 17, 2019