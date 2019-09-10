Cathy Kelley Says She Fought To Go Back To NXT

– Cathy Kelley was a recent guest on Busted Open Radio, talking NXT’s move to USA Network. Highlights (via Fightful) are below.

On Going Back To NXT: “A lot of people don’t know, I actually fought to go back to NXT. I love NXT so much, I think it’s absolute magic. I used to say that it’s the best show not on television, so I have to change that line. It really is so special. All of the superstars there are chomping at the bit to get any sort of TV time and it shows how passionate they are.”

On Building NXT On Digital Platforms: “The last few years I’ve been tasked with building out WWE YouTube and digital platforms. I would love to bring NXT into the mix with that. We have the post-TakeOver interviews with Hunter, but I would love to see more NXT superstars get more of a platform in that regard. I’ve been pitching longform sitdown interviews with pretty much every major talent [in NXT]. We’ve had some incredible panels featuring NXT talent, but I’d really like to delve into why they wanted to get into the crazy world of pro wrestling.”