wrestling / News
Cathy Kelley Says She’s Single, Joey Ryan Tells Her To Check Her DMs
In a post on Twitter last night, Cathy Kelley alerted her fans (and whoever else may be interested) that she was single. Apparently Joey Ryan was one of those people that ‘needed to hear it’, because he immediately replied that she should check her DMs. Can’t blame a guy for trying. Meanwhile, Kayla Braxton was just upset that she had to find out through Twitter. You can see the exchange of tweets below.
i don’t know who needs to hear this right now, but i am very single 😂
— Queen Cathy (@catherinekelley) August 23, 2019
Check your DMs. 👨🏻
— Joey Ryan (@JoeyRyanOnline) August 23, 2019
Flooded! 😂
— Scorpio Sky (@ScorpioSky) August 23, 2019
News to me. Thanks for letting find out through the internet.
— Kayla Braxton (@KaylaBraxtonWWE) August 23, 2019
Kelley also seemed to have ulterior motives, as she took advantage of the attention the tweet got to direct fans to a worthy cause: saving the rainforest.
while you’re all here… these are some great ways you can help save and protect the rainforest pic.twitter.com/Bxw0QuwZcQ
— Queen Cathy (@catherinekelley) August 23, 2019
— Queen Cathy (@catherinekelley) August 23, 2019
