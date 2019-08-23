wrestling / News

Cathy Kelley Says She’s Single, Joey Ryan Tells Her To Check Her DMs

August 23, 2019 | Posted by Joseph Lee
Cathy Kelley WWE Now

In a post on Twitter last night, Cathy Kelley alerted her fans (and whoever else may be interested) that she was single. Apparently Joey Ryan was one of those people that ‘needed to hear it’, because he immediately replied that she should check her DMs. Can’t blame a guy for trying. Meanwhile, Kayla Braxton was just upset that she had to find out through Twitter. You can see the exchange of tweets below.

Kelley also seemed to have ulterior motives, as she took advantage of the attention the tweet got to direct fans to a worthy cause: saving the rainforest.

