Cathy Kelley Reportedly Spoke With AEW Before WWE Return

Cathy Kelley is back with WWE, and a new report notes that she spoke with AEW earlier this year about potentially working there. It was revealed earlier this month when WWE announced the shakeup to their commentary teams that Kelley was returning as a backstage interviewer, and Fightful Select notes that Kelley had been said to have spoken with AEW at one point.

According to the report, sources had indicated that Kelley had discussions with AEW that included speaking directly to Tony Khan at one point about potentially coming on board. Things were said to have been looking good; however, obviously it didn’t end up happening. There’s no word on what happened that caused the discussions to stop, nor exactly how close Kelley got to potentially signing. However, Kelley was reportedly on good terms with the company before she ended up coming back to WWE.