Cathy Kelley Teases Projects Outside Her WWE Work

November 24, 2024 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
Cathy Kelley Image Credit: WWE

– During a recent interview with B4 The Bell, WWE broadcaster Cathy Kelley revealed she has some projects outside her WWE work that she’s working on. Kelley stated (via Fightful), “I have a couple of things outside of WWE that I’m very excited for, that I don’t know that I can share yet, but I will be posting them on my socials.”

As previously reported, Kelley shared her support for Kevin Owens, claiming he’s been “silenced” and deserves more time to speak for his recent actions.

