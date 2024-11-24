wrestling / News
Cathy Kelley Teases Projects Outside Her WWE Work
November 24, 2024 | Posted by
– During a recent interview with B4 The Bell, WWE broadcaster Cathy Kelley revealed she has some projects outside her WWE work that she’s working on. Kelley stated (via Fightful), “I have a couple of things outside of WWE that I’m very excited for, that I don’t know that I can share yet, but I will be posting them on my socials.”
As previously reported, Kelley shared her support for Kevin Owens, claiming he’s been “silenced” and deserves more time to speak for his recent actions.
More Trending Stories
- Jim Ross Disagrees With Kenny Omega Saying AEW Doesn’t Need Him Right Now
- Baron Corbin Wins Gold At International Jiu-Jitsu Tournament After Previously Getting Second Place
- List of Producers and Backstage Notes for Last Night’s WWE Smackdown
- CM Punk Stands Tall With The OG Bloodline After WWE SmackDown Goes Off the Air